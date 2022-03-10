Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.35% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $49,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,849,000 after buying an additional 20,969 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 244,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,327,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 198,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,782,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 124,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

CPK opened at $138.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $112.70 and a one year high of $146.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

