Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.73% of PTC Therapeutics worth $45,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 373,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.33. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 351.90% and a negative net margin of 97.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,961 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $78,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,174. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.44.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

