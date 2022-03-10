Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $45.87 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,979 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $45,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 69.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $83,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

APO opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 21.53%.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

