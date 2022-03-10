Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,508,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,429 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of Manulife Financial worth $48,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,964 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,259,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,129,000 after acquiring an additional 392,419 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,582,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,577,000 after acquiring an additional 183,029 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,200,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,032,000 after acquiring an additional 137,175 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,163,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,033,000 after acquiring an additional 146,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MFC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

MFC stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

