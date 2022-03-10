Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $47,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 427.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at about $966,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 60.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 46,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $56.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NHI. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

