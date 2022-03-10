Barclays Lowers bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. cut their price target on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Shares of BLUE opened at $4.84 on Monday. bluebird bio has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.38). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.58% and a negative net margin of 1,839.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $98,006. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 3,217.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in bluebird bio by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

