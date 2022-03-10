Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,700,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,458,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 532.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,264,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,041 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 7,536,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,899,000 after purchasing an additional 741,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 20.6% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,956,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,325,000 after purchasing an additional 505,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHC opened at $22.75 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $34.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.52.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHC. StockNews.com cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

