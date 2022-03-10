Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €111.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($120.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($92.39) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($106.52) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($133.70) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($101.09) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €105.33 ($114.49).

BMW opened at €76.20 ($82.83) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €87.68. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €67.58 ($73.46) and a 1 year high of €100.42 ($109.15). The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

