Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $24.00 price target on the stock. 188,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,083,464 shares.The stock last traded at $21.64 and had previously closed at $21.71.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have outpaced the industry in a year. The company is progressing well with the transformation plan, including store fleet optimization efforts and store remodeling programs. Its newly launched Owned Brands and enhanced digital capabilities also bode well. It also continues to gain from its enhanced omnichannel capabilities. The company is on track with enabling cross-banner browsing across Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY, and Harmon brands. However, the company’s dismal earnings trend continued in third-quarter fiscal 2021, where in it reported third straight quarter of earnings miss. Sales also lagged estimates. Results were affected by weak comps, lack of availability of products and supply-chain woes. The company was unable to fulfill orders due to supply-chain issues. Management cut the fiscal 2021 view.”

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BBBY. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann bought 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,050,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 354.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,222,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after buying an additional 1,733,677 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,329,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after buying an additional 598,310 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.