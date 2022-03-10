Belden (NYSE:BDC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

BDC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. Belden has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $68.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average of $60.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Belden’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Belden by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Belden by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Belden by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Belden by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Belden by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

