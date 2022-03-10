Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 3,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 403,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.
BHIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)
Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.
