Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) Short Interest Up 28.0% in February

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Big Sky Growth Partners stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.69. Big Sky Growth Partners has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.01.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.
Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Big Sky Growth Partners (BSKY)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.