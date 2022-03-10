Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) Short Interest Up 28.0% in February

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSKY opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.69. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.01.

Get Big Sky Growth Partners alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Big Sky Growth Partners by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Big Sky Growth Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 641,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Big Sky Growth Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,509,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.