Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) Short Interest Up 28.0% in February

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSKY opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.69. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.01.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Big Sky Growth Partners by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Big Sky Growth Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 641,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Big Sky Growth Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,509,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.
Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.
