Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Biodesix worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Biodesix by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biodesix by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Biodesix by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Biodesix by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.
BDSX stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. Biodesix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $63.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.41.
In other Biodesix news, Director Charles M. Watts purchased 5,855 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,117.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 53.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.
