Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $223.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $304.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s previous close.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $202.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen has a 52 week low of $200.36 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $373,125,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

