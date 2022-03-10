Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target Cut to C$13.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

BIRDF traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50. Bird Construction has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $8.51.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.