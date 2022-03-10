BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.24

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 1111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUA. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 11.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 29,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,220,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after acquiring an additional 98,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

