BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.24

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 1111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUA)
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
