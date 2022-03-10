BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYD opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $15.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

