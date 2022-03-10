BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 27 Per Share

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BRWM opened at GBX 744.21 ($9.75) on Thursday. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 492 ($6.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 786 ($10.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 665.39.
