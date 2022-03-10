BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 27 Per Share

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BRWM opened at GBX 744.21 ($9.75) on Thursday. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 492 ($6.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 786 ($10.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 665.39.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

