Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $56.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.32, but opened at $29.15. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bluegreen Vacations shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 191 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average is $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $609.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.83.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

