BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 116.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of Methode Electronics worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $6,448,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 53,329 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $35,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.