BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 5,778 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of CorVel worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 145.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 80,789 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,385,000 after acquiring an additional 65,059 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,609,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in CorVel by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after buying an additional 17,873 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $161.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.92 and its 200 day moving average is $179.03. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $213.38.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $390,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 200 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $32,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $2,702,072. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

