BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 7,043 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Lindsay worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 586.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $144.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $118.28 and a 12 month high of $179.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.33. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.50%.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

