BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 16,403 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,403 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SF. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,270,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,312,000 after purchasing an additional 456,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,903,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,986,000 after purchasing an additional 396,303 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,206,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 13.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,766,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,596,000 after buying an additional 205,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 63.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,341,000 after buying an additional 189,912 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SF stock opened at $65.12 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average is $71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $717,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

