BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 8,359,240 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,359,240 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.77 on Thursday. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.0839 dividend. This is a boost from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

