boohoo group (LON:BOO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

BOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.63) target price on boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.29) target price on boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 329.50 ($4.32).

boohoo group stock opened at GBX 90.14 ($1.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81. boohoo group has a 12 month low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 364.90 ($4.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 98.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 170.10.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

