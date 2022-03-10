Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Critical Review

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Borr Drilling and HighPeak Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borr Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A HighPeak Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Borr Drilling has a beta of 4.93, indicating that its share price is 393% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Borr Drilling and HighPeak Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borr Drilling $245.30 million N/A -$193.00 million ($1.48) -2.18 HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 89.97 -$101.46 million $0.14 166.07

HighPeak Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Borr Drilling. Borr Drilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HighPeak Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Borr Drilling and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borr Drilling -80.19% -20.61% -6.29% HighPeak Energy 10.24% 4.56% 3.66%

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Borr Drilling on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borr Drilling (Get Rating)

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment include rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal. The company was founded by Tor Olav Trøim on August 8, 2016 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About HighPeak Energy (Get Rating)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

