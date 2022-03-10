Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) COO Michael Bruen Sells 1,800 Shares

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) COO Michael Bruen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $30,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BWMN traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,982. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $22.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWMN. B. Riley upped their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

