BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Short Interest Up 27.2% in February

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the January 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of BPMP stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84. BP Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 99.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.58 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

