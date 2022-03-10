Bradford Gay Sells 12,499 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) VP Bradford Gay sold 12,499 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $46,371.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bradford Gay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $30,113.42.

NYSE AMWL opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.55.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the second quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,843,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,593,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in American Well by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

