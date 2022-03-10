Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BREE. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 117 ($1.53).

Shares of BREE stock opened at GBX 82.20 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 94.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82. The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52. Breedon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 74.60 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49).

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

