Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €82.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €82.00 ($89.13) price objective by UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($95.11) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($92.39) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($107.61) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($114.13) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €91.58 ($99.54).
Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €70.74 ($76.89) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($46.80) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($61.14). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €76.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €79.72.
Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.
