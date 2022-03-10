Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.24

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 238413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.
