Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after buying an additional 14,384,712 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,128,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,708,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,405,000 after buying an additional 1,669,049 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,550,603. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.05. The company has a market cap of $149.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

