Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

BYFC opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $111.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.93. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadway Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,086 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

