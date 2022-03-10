Brokerages Anticipate Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Announce -$0.57 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Evelo Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evelo Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evelo Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. 5,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,847. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $158.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

