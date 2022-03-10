Brokerages Anticipate Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Park-Ohio posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 128.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Park-Ohio.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park-Ohio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.86 million, a P/E ratio of -123.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is -384.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 837,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 25,499 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 716,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 439,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 190,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

