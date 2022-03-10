Brokerages Expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.02. 3D Systems reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDD. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.61. 14,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,437. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.76.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $87,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,326 shares of company stock worth $483,432 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 169.1% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 68,667 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 43,153 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,442 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in 3D Systems by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,616 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in 3D Systems by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,881 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 23,069 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 173.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,411 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.