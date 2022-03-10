Brokerages Expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. AdaptHealth reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AHCO shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 32,342 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 13,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,980. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.33.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

