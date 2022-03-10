Brokerages Expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Announce $2.00 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) will post $2.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.37. Encore Capital Group posted earnings per share of $2.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $9.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $10.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ECPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $66.29 on Thursday. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

