Brokerages Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Target Price at $51.50

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

APYRF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $35.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average is $34.11. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $38.01.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

