Brokerages Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) PT at $180.80

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.80.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
In other news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $104.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.39. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $94.75 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.
About Aptiv (Get Rating)
Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.
