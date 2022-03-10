Brokerages Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) PT at $180.80

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,196,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,331,445,000 after purchasing an additional 403,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Aptiv by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,804,869,000 after buying an additional 452,955 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Aptiv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after buying an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Aptiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,373,446,000 after buying an additional 225,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Aptiv by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,429,000 after buying an additional 668,414 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $104.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.39. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $94.75 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv (Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.