Brokerages Set Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) PT at $87.50

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCS shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $30,102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 39.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after buying an additional 299,970 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 41.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,364,000 after buying an additional 253,650 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the third quarter valued at about $13,982,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Century Communities by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,418,000 after buying an additional 184,069 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $62.68 on Thursday. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.49%.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

