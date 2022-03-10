Brokerages Set Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) PT at $30.00

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNNWF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cineworld Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

CNNWF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.45. 18,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,968. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. Cineworld Group has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.77.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

