Brokerages Set Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) PT at $31.08

Shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.08.

CNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.34. 39,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,506. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.09.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core & Main will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

