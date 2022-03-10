Brokerages Set Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) PT at $31.08

Shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.08.
CNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.
In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE CNM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.34. 39,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,506. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.09.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core & Main will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Core & Main Company Profile (Get Rating)
Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.
