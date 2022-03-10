Brokerages Set Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Price Target at C$44.30

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen raised Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark increased their target price on Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Lithium Americas news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total value of C$5,285,062.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,445,815.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at C$36.19 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$14.46 and a 52 week high of C$53.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.47. The firm has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a PE ratio of -57.35. The company has a quick ratio of 57.36, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

