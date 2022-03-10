Brokerages Set Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) PT at 33.80

Shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 33.80.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LCID shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,486,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,443,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.35 by -0.29. The firm had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.
Lucid Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
