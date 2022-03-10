Brokerages Set Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Target Price at $181.00

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.00.

MANH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,206,000 after purchasing an additional 822,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,619,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 980.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,962,000 after acquiring an additional 254,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,043,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,665,000 after acquiring an additional 222,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 283.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,636,000 after acquiring an additional 220,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $134.39 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $113.09 and a 52 week high of $188.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.13 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.62 and a 200-day moving average of $152.12.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

