Brokerages Set Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Target Price at $192.22

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $126.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.34. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $80.78 and a one year high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,022,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,360,000 after purchasing an additional 259,782 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 33,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

