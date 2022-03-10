Brokerages Set United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Target Price at €43.28

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €43.28 ($47.04).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on United Internet in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($38.26) price target on United Internet in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) price target on United Internet in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) price target on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($45.65) price target on United Internet in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €29.06 ($31.59) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. United Internet has a 12 month low of €27.61 ($30.01) and a 12 month high of €37.72 ($41.00). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €33.49 and a 200-day moving average of €34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.55.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

